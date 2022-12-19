Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023, in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam will be held in 28 districts. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The CGPSC Main exam will be held from May 11 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments.

Meanwhile, the application process for State Service Examination 2022 is underway at psc.cg.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply till December 20, 2022.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022 Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

