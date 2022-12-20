Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close the online application window for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2022 on February 12, 2023. The CGPSC Main exam will be held from May 11 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments.

Here’s CGPSC PCS notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply.

Age Limit: The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 28 as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Application Fee

No application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 400 for out-of-state applicants.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS 2022

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022 Click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection Process

CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.