Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the document verification/ interview round for the Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. The Commission will release the new schedule on the official website psc.cg.gov.in in due course of time.

A total of 635 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. Earlier, the DV/Interview was scheduled to be held from October 8 to 21 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the CGPSC SO/CMO 2022 admit card has been released at psc.cg.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 SO vacancies and 21 CMO vacancies.

