The Delhi High Court will today, December 20, release the hall ticket for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The interview/viva-voce is scheduled to be conducted from January 9 to February 3, 2023. A total of 301 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

“It is hereby informed that the viva voce of 301 candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022 will be held between 09.01.2023 to 03.02.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on Job Opening under Public Notices section Click on the admit card for DJS interview Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Selection Procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.