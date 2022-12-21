RSMSSB Teacher registration 2022 begins today; 48000 posts on offer
Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till January 19, 2023.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till January 19, 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 48000 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
|Post Level
|Subject
|Non TSP Area
|TSP Area
|Total Vacancies
|Level 1
|19192
|1808
|21000
|Level 2
|English
|7486
|1296
|8782
|Hindi
|2577
|599
|3176
|Science-Maths
|6322
|1113
|7435
|Social Studies
|4000
|712
|4712
|Sanskrit
|1332
|476
|1808
|Urdu
|792
|14
|806
|Sindhi
|9
|0
|9
|Punjabi
|272
|0
|272
|Total
|41982
|6018
|48000
Here’s the official notification.
Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the detailed notification to be available soon.
Steps to apply for Teacher recruitment 2022
- Visit website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on apply now link for Teacher posts
- Go to registration and complete registration
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.