The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has announced the result of the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 today, December 21. Candidates can check and download their results at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 was conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27 for admission to various management programmes at IIMs. Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates.

“Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the ‘CAT 2022 Score Card Download’ section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022,” the notice said.

Steps to download IIM CAT answer key 2022

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on login link under ‘CAT 2022 Score Card Download’ Key in your USER ID, password and submit

The IIM CAT result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to IIM CAT result 2022.

According to the result notice, IIMs will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores.

“90 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of the non-IIM institutions that are registered with CAT 2022 can be found at the CAT 2022 website. Candidates are advised to check the CAT website to ensure the institutions you are applying with the CAT score are registered with the CAT 2022 centre,” the notice adds.