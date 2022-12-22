Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Services Examination 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview round is scheduled to be conducted from January 30, 2023, to March 10, 2023, in two shifts — 9.00 Am and 1.00 PM. A total of 1026 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the eligible candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/ her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate.

“The P.T. schedule of 1026 candidates, indicating their Roll Number, Date and Session of interview from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023, is given below. Reporting Time for Forenoon Session is 0900 Hours and for Afternoon Session is 1300 Hours. The P.T. schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in February-2023,” reads the notification.

The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2022 is 1011.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CSE 2022 Interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.