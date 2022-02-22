The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination exam 2022. Candidates can register for the examination on the official upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM today.

The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is 1011. Last week, the Commission added 150 posts under the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) to these vacancies.

The UPSC CSE prelims 2022 will be held on June 5. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration.

The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

The Commission will hold a Screening Test on June 5 for selection to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 through CSE Prelims.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

Here’s UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to register for UPSC CSE Prelims 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration link Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a print or future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CSE 2022.