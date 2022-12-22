Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal has released the RRB Group D result today, December 22, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website rrbbhopal.gov.in. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

“Accordingly, the PET schedule for the provisionally shortlisted candidates shall be published on the official websites of RRCs by the Chairpersons of RRCs. Further, SMS / Email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of the shortlisted candidates to download their e-call letter for PET,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022, by Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) for the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the RRB Bhopal’s regional website rrbbhopal.gov.in on the homepage, click on the result link Now click on “List of candidates Shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB Bhopal Group D result.

Candidates can download their results from the regional websites available below:

RRB Chennai

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.