The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the notification for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 or JEE Advanced 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeeadv.ac.in from April 30, 2023, (10.00 AM) onwards. The last date to register and pay the fee is May 4 and 5, respectively.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

The foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registering for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write JEE (Main) 2023 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 directly subject to fulfillment of other eligibility criteria. More details in the notification.

Direct link to JEE Advanced 2023 Information Bulletin.

Registration Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates (all categories) will have to pay the fee of Rs 1450, whereas Rs 2900 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

For foreign nationals (including PIO/OCI): Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries will have to pay USD 90 and Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries will have to pay USD 180.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.