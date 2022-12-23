The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) will today, December 23, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 314 Apprentice vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on March 31, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from the recognised university/ institutes approved by the Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. The apprentice should be proficient in local language (reading, writing, speaking and understating) of State/ UT. The apprentice sshould produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing one of the languages as local languages.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. The PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to the “Careers” tab Click on “Recruitment Process—Current Openings” Now click on the application link available under “Now click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II, III, IV and V Project 2023-24”” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.