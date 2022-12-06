Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till December 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 551 vacancies.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 118 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwBD category.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to the “Careers” tab Click on “Recruitment Process—Current Openings” Now click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers in Scale II, III, IV and V Project 2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.