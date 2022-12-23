TSPSC Group 4 services registration date deferred; apply from December 30 onwards
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services due to technical reasons. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 19, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.
Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open from December 23 to January 12.
The TSPSC Group 4 examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,168 vacancies.
TSPSC Group 4 Job Vacancy
- Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44
- Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02
- Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307
- Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72
- Energy Department: 02
- Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23
- Finance Department: 255
- General Administration Department: 05
- Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338
- Higher Education Department: 742
- Home Department: 133
- Industries and Commerce Department: 07
- Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51
- Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128
- Minorities Welfare department: 191
- Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701
- Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245
- Planning Department: 02
- Revenue Department: 2077
- Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474
- Secondary Education Department: 97
- Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20
- Tribal Welfare Department: 221
- Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18
- Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13
