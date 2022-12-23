Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the online registration dates for the vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services due to technical reasons. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 19, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open from December 23 to January 12.

The TSPSC Group 4 examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,168 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

TSPSC Group 4 Job Vacancy

Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02

Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72

Energy Department: 02

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23

Finance Department: 255

General Administration Department: 05

Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338

Higher Education Department: 742

Home Department: 133

Industries and Commerce Department: 07

Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51

Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128

Minorities Welfare department: 191

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245

Planning Department: 02

Revenue Department: 2077

Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474

Secondary Education Department: 97

Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20

Tribal Welfare Department: 221

Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.