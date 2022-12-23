The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the provisional answer key for the computer-based test for the post of PGTs, Vice Principal and Principal. Candidates can download the answer keys on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 25 upto 11.59 PM. The prescribed fee of Rs 1000 per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card. Candidates shall go through the detailed instructions before Viewing / Challenging the Answer Key. The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s).

The NVS Principal exam was conducted on December 10 and 11 while the NVS PGT exam on December 15 and 16.

Steps to download NVS PGT answer key 2022

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Go to “Menu—Recruitment—Answer Key” Click on PGT answer key notification—answer key link Key in your Roll Number, Roll NumberDate of Birth and submit

Download the NVS PGT answer and take a printout Raise objections, if any.

Direct link to download NVS PGT answer key 2022.