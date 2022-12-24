Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will today, December 24, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientist Assistant (SSA). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies for Senior Scientist Assistants.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Males and 40 for females as on January 1, 2022. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in the related field. More details in the notification.

Here’s BSSC Senior Scientific Assistant notification 2022.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for BSSC Senior Scientist Assistant vacancy:



Visit BSSC’s application portal onlinebssc.com Click on the application link available against SENIOR SCIENTIST ASSISTANT Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, upload the documents an pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for BSSC SSA recruitment 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.