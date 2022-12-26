The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The recruitment examination schedule will be announced later. The test will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.

The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6990 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 238

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303

Finance Officer: 06

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 02

Assistant Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade-II: 54

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s KVS recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 2300, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Assistant Section Officer, and Hindi Translator posts. The examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable to Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Secretariat Assistant posts.

Steps to apply for KVS recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on the application links available under Announcements link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal posts.

Direct link to apply for KVS PGT posts.

Direct link to apply for KVS TGT and Primary Teacher posts.

Direct link to apply for KVS Librarian and Other Non Teaching Posts.