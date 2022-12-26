KVS recruitment 2022: Applications close today for 6990 TGT, PGT, Librarian, other posts, check link
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various teaching and non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
The recruitment examination schedule will be announced later. The test will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India on initial posting as per the requirement of the organization.
The KVS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6990 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Commissioner: 52
- Principal: 238
- Vice Principal: 203
- Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1409
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3176
- Librarian: 355
- Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303
- Finance Officer: 06
- Assistant Engineer (Civil): 02
- Assistant Section Officer: 156
- Hindi Translator: 11
- Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702
- Stenographer Grade-II: 54
Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s KVS recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 2300, whereas Rs 1500 is applicable to Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT (Music), Assistant Section Officer, and Hindi Translator posts. The examination fee of Rs 1200 is applicable to Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Secretariat Assistant posts.
Steps to apply for KVS recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in
- Click on the application links available under Announcements link
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal posts.
Direct link to apply for KVS PGT posts.
Direct link to apply for KVS TGT and Primary Teacher posts.
Direct link to apply for KVS Librarian and Other Non Teaching Posts.