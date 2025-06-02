Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Fitter, Welder, Electronic Mechanic, and other posts under Advertisement No: RMT334. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at vssc.gov.in till June 16, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 64 posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates will be refunded the full fee, subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test.

Steps to apply for Fitter, Welder and other posts

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to Careers—VSSC Recruitment Advt RMT 334: Click Here to Apply Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.