The National Testing Agency (NTA) has disabled Result Mode field and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021 during the online application process for JEE Main 2023.

NTA said it received representations from JEE Main aspirants of Tamil Nadu State Board who were declared “pass” in their Class 10 since no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10 because of Covid-19.

“It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” the notice said.

Moreover, for those candidates who have already filled out the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the application form.

Eligible candidates can apply for the JEE examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023, upto 9.00 PM.

The JEE Main 2023 exam Session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.