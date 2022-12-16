The National Testing Agency (NTA) ha started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023, upto 9.00 PM.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.

In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened from February 7 to March 7, 2023, reads the notification.

Applicants can check eligibility criteria, fee details, exam scheduled, exam pattern, and other details in the Information Bulletin below:

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2023

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.