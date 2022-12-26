The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exams December 2022 session. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Foundation exam will be held on December 27 and 28. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

Candidates should carry with them the Admit Card and a Student Identity Card duly issued/ authorised by the Institute to the Examination Centre every day.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation December 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download ICSI CS admit card 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Go to ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December,2022 Examination’ Key in your admission number, date of birth to login The ICSI CS Foundation admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022.