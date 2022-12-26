Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R and B. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 28 upto 5.00 PM. Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 500 per challenge.

The exam was conducted on December 24, 2022, from 12 noon to 2.00 PM at Jammu/Srinagar. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Written Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), 2022 - Provisional Answer Key”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

JKPSC will conduct an MCQ-based written exam of 100 marks at Srinagar and Jammu centres. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/ viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.