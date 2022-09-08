Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R and B today, September 8. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2022

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” — Direct Recruitment Click on the application link for Assistant Engineer Mechanical Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

JKPSC will conduct an MCQ-based written exam of 100 marks at Srinagar and Jammu centres. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/ viva voce.

