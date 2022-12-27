Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result of Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen exam 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the CV, PMT, ET and PET. The TN Police Constable written examination was held on November 27.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of candidates eligible forCV-PMT-ET-PET(Enrolment No.wise)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET (Enrolment No.wise)

List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET(Roster wise)

Direct link to the final answer key.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. A provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.