Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the result of the TN Police Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police SI written exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26. The preliminary answer keys were released on June 30.

The result merit list has been released for both Open and Department categories in Enrollment No and roster-wise. Shostlisted candidates in the ratio of 1:5 have been provisionally called for CV, PMT, ET & PET for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Steps to download TN Police SI result 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022

Select the relevant category (Open/ Department) The TNUSRB SI result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links:

List of selected candidates (Enrolment No. wise)

Open



Department

List of selected candidates (Roster wise)

Open



Department

TNUSRB has also released the final answer keys of the exam. Candidates can check that as well.