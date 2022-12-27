Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Havilders (Non Gazetted, Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in from January 2, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for PST and PET. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

