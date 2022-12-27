Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer key for ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB ITI TO exam 2022 was conducted from December 16 to 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 305 vacancies.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by December 29 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

Steps to download MPPEB ITI TO answer key 2022

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Question/Answer Objection- Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training officer) Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB ITI TO answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to the MPPEB ITI TO answer key 2022.