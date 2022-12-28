Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from December 31, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Higher Secondary (10+2) from Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent examination and she/he must have basic computer knowledge.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.