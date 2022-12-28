Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC CDPO exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

Steps to download TSPSC CDPO hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the CDPO hall ticket link Enter TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit The TSPSC CDPO hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TSPSC CDPO admit card 2022.