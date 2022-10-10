Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will close the online application window today for the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. The examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in December 2022.

Here’s TSPSC CDPO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelors Degree in Home Science or Social Work or Sociology. More details in notification.

Application fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination Fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC CDPO recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Login and apply for CDPO vacancies Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for TSPSC CDPO recruitment 2022.