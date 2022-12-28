Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Candidates can check the final result at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES, ISS 2022 final result has been based on the results of the written part of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 held in June and the interviews for the Personality Test in December.

The number of candidates recommended for appointment is 23 for Indian Economic Service and 29 for Indian Statistical Service.

The merit list includes the roll number and names of the shortlisted candidates. Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Here’s UPSC ISS, IES final result 2022 merit list.