The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner - 2023. The schedule is available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The Board will issue the notification for 4000 Assistant Professor vacancies in January next year. Moreover, 6500+ posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will be notified in March, followed by 3500+ BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) vacancies in April.

According to the TRB annual planner, the TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will be held in March 2024. The notification for TNTET 2023 will be released in December. TNTET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board.

