The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner - 2023. The schedule is available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The Board will issue the notification for 4000 Assistant Professor vacancies in January next year. Moreover, 6500+ posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will be notified in March, followed by 3500+ BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) vacancies in April.

According to the TRB annual planner, the TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will be held in March 2024. The notification for TNTET 2023 will be released in December. TNTET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board.

Name of the post / Recruitment Month of Notification No. of Vacancies Month of Exam
Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education January 2023 4000 April 2023
Block Educational Officer (BEO) February 2023 23 May 2023
Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) March 2023 6553
(Tamil - 6304, Telugu-133, Kannada-3, Urdu-113) 		May 2023
BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) April 2023 3587 June 2023
Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges May 2023  493 August 2023 
Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges  June 2023  97 September 2023
Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges  July 2023 129 October 2023
Post Graduate Assistants August 2023  267  November 2023 
TN TET 2023 Paper - I & II December 2023 -- March 2024
Total No. of Vacancies 15,149 