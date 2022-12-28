TRB annual planner 2023 released; notification for 4000 Assistant Professor vacancies in January
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Tentative Annual Recruitment Planner - 2023.
The Board will issue the notification for 4000 Assistant Professor vacancies in January next year. Moreover, 6500+ posts of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will be notified in March, followed by 3500+ BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) vacancies in April.
According to the TRB annual planner, the TN Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 will be held in March 2024. The notification for TNTET 2023 will be released in December. TNTET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board.
|Name of the post / Recruitment
|Month of Notification
|No. of Vacancies
|Month of Exam
|Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education
|January 2023
|4000
|April 2023
|Block Educational Officer (BEO)
|February 2023
|23
|May 2023
|Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT)
|March 2023
| 6553
(Tamil - 6304, Telugu-133, Kannada-3, Urdu-113)
|May 2023
|BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers)
|April 2023
|3587
|June 2023
|Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges
|May 2023
|493
|August 2023
|Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges
|June 2023
|97
|September 2023
|Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges
|July 2023
|129
|October 2023
|Post Graduate Assistants
|August 2023
|267
|November 2023
|TN TET 2023 Paper - I & II
|December 2023
|--
|March 2024
|Total No. of Vacancies
|15,149