The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Annual Recruitment Planner 2023. A total of 15,149 vacancies will be filled in 2023. The applicants can check and download the calendar from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 4000 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education and 23 vacancies of Block Educational Officer (BEO) posts.

A total of 6553 posts will be filled for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT).

Here’s the official notice.

Annual Recruitment Planner - 2023

Name of the post / Recruitment  Tentative Month of Notification ** No. of Vacancies Tentative Month of Examination
Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education
January 2023  		4000 April 2023
Block Educational Officer (BEO) February 2023  23 May 2023
Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) March 2023  6553 (Tamil - 6304,
Telugu-133,
Kannada-3,
Urdu-113)
May 2023
BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers)  April 2023 3587 June 2023
Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges May 2023  493  August 2023
Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges June 2023 97
September 2023
Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges July 2023 129 October 2023
Post Graduate Assistants August 2023 267  November 2023
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper - I & II December 2023
March 2024 
Total number of vacancies 15149

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.