The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Annual Recruitment Planner 2023. A total of 15,149 vacancies will be filled in 2023. The applicants can check and download the calendar from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

As per the notification, a total of 4000 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education and 23 vacancies of Block Educational Officer (BEO) posts.

A total of 6553 posts will be filled for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT).

Here’s the official notice.

Annual Recruitment Planner - 2023 Name of the post / Recruitment Tentative Month of Notification ** No. of Vacancies Tentative Month of Examination Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education

January 2023 4000 April 2023 Block Educational Officer (BEO) February 2023 23 May 2023 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) March 2023 6553 (Tamil - 6304,

Telugu-133,

Kannada-3,

Urdu-113)

May 2023 BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) April 2023 3587 June 2023 Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges May 2023 493 August 2023 Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges June 2023 97

September 2023 Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges July 2023 129 October 2023 Post Graduate Assistants August 2023 267 November 2023 Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper - I & II December 2023 —

March 2024 Total number of vacancies — 15149 —

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.