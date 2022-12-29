The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Computer Assistant. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website upenergy.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 31. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3 vacancies for Computer Assistant.

Steps to download UPPCL Computer Assistant answer key 2022:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on answer key link for “COMPUTER ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT NO. 08/VSA/2022/CA Key in your User Id, password and submit

The UPPCL Computer Assistant answer key will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPPCL answer key 2022.