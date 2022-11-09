The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the Executive Assistant exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Executive Assistant CBT exam will be held in November. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1273 vacancies for Executive Assistants.

Steps to download UPPCL Executive Assistant admit card:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on “Personnel Officer and Camp Assistant” admit card link Key in your User ID and password and submit The UPPCL Executive Assistant admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

