Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2022 today. Candidates can download their PGCET 2022 rankcard from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on November 19 and 20, and the provisional answer key was displayed on December 7.

The document verification for PGCET 2022 admissions for MBA, MCA, MTech, ME and MArch courses will be held from January 3 to 13.

The starting MTech Rank for PGCET-2022 candidates is 1001.

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET result 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on ‘PGCET-2022 Results’ Enter PGCET number and submit The Karnataka PGCET result rankcard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Karnataka PGCET result 2022.