Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the hall tickets for the Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 on December 31. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.

The hall tickets will be hosted on December 31 on the Commission’s Website for downloading. The district-wise venue lists also be hosted on the website. “The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Guidelines and Instructions thereon,” said the notice.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Here’s APPSC Group 1 halk ticket 2022 notice.

Steps to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022:

