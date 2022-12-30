Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group 2 notification 2022 for recruitment to various posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 18 to February 16, 2023.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services. Aspirants can check the official notification for more details on vacancies.

Here’s TSPSC Group 2 notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022 for all posts except Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector (21-30 years). The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University in India.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.