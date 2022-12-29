Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Physical Director in Technical Education and Intermediate Education. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from January 6 to 27, 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies, including 37 Physical Director in Technical Education and 91 Physical Director in Intermediate Education. The Examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in April, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Physical Education.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Here’s TSPSC Physical Director recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.