Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam in the pay scale of Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP 5600 (PB-2). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in from January 7, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 211 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.