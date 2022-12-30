South Eastern Railway has invited online applications for the posts of Apprentice in Workshops and other establishments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website rrcser.co.in from January 3 to February 2, 2023.

The South Eastern Railway recruitment aims to fill up 1785 Apprentice posts in different trades.

Here’s South Eastern Railway apprentice 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 15-24 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation (Class 10) from a recognized Board with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Selection process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks.

Application fee

Application fees (non-refundable) Rs 100. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.