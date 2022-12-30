Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website opsc.gov.in from January 17 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is February 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details available in the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.