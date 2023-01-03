Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023.

“It is hereby informed that, the Commission has decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade - I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department through off-line mode i.e., Optical Mark Reader (OMR) on 08.01.2023,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “HALL TICKET FOR EXTENSION OFFICER (SUPERVISOR) GRADE-I IN WOMEN DEVELOPMENT AND CHILD WELFARE DEPARTMENT” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The TSPSC EO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts. Online applications were invited in September.

