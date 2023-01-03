Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result of Class 10th, 12th Term I Examinations Theory Marks September 2022. Students can download their results from the official website hpbose.org.

The Class 10 examinations for Term 1 were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022, and the examinations for Class 12th were held from September 15 to October 6, 2022, reports NDTV.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpbose.org Go to the ‘Results’ section Click on Class 10th, 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th Term 1 result.

Direct link to Class 12th Term 1 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.