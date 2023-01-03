The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited online applications for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2023-24. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023 (JNVST 2023) on the official website navodaya.gov.in till January 31, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2023, at 11.30 AM. The result of the JNV Selection Test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023.

“A candidate seeking admission to class VI must have studied and passed classes III, IV and V from a Govt. /Govt. aided/ recognized school spending one full academic session in each class,” reads the notification. The candidate must not have been born between May 1, 2011, to April 30, 2013, (both dates inclusive). For more details, candidates/ guardians may check the prospectus below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for JNVST 2023

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to submit online application form for class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2023. The last date to apply is 31.01.2023” Click on “Click here for Class VI Registration” Fill in the required details, upload the documents, preview and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JNVST 2023.

