Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, January 4, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in. The last date to pay the application fee is January 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AE (Civil) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering ) from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by Govt. or a candidate must have passed (Part A & B) of AMIE (India) in Civil Engineering.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Candidates from BPL/PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for AE (Civil) posts

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” against Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.