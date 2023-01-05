Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has added 43 fresh vacancies to be filled under the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till January 10 along with a late fee. Earlier, the application deadline was December 30.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 324 vacancies, of which 92 posts are reserved for female candidates. The 43 vacancies for the post of Assistant Disaster Management Officer have been added. Check notice here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s BPSC 68th notification 2022.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC 68th recruitment 2022