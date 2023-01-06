Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant District Attorney exam 2022. Candidates can check the results online from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC ADA exam 2022 was conducted on November 6 and the answer keys were released on November 7. A total of 226 candidates have cleared the exam.

Shortlisted candidates have to submit their online application form along with a copy of all the eligibility documents in person only from January 10 to 12 (10.00 AM to 4.00 PM) in the office of PPSC for scrutiny of documents. More details in the result notice.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 Assistant District Attorney (ADA) vacancies in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab.

Steps to download PPSC ADA result 2022:



Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on ADA result link and go to ‘LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES’

The PPSC ADA result will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to PPSC ADA result 2022.