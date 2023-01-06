The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced the result date of the CA Intermediate and Final exams November 2022 session. Candidates can check the notice at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was held between November 2 and 17 and CA Final exam was from November 1 to 16, 2022. The result will be announced on January 10.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the notice said.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Here’s ICAI CA results 2022 notice.