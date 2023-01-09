Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in till February 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Written Test, PST/PET and document verification round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.