IIT Kanpur will close the online application process from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts under Advt. No. 2/2022 today, January 9, upto 5.00 PM. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website iitk.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 131 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Executive Engineer: 04

Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library]: 01

Assistant Registrar: 03

Medical Officer: 03

Junior Engineer: 10

Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP): 04

Physical Training Instructor: 02

Staff Nurse: 04

Junior Technician: 100

The minimum age limit for the vacancies is 21 years. The upper age limit for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Registrar [P K Kelkar Library], Assistant Registrar, and Medical Officer is 45 years. The maximum age limit for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Technical Superintendent (DoIP), Physical Training Instructor and Staff Nurse is 35 years, whereas 30 years is for the post of Junior Technician.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

For Group ‘A’ post (Sl. Nos. 1 to 4), the application fee is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

For Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts (Sl. Nos. 5 to 9), the application fee is Rs 700, whereas SC/ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the recruitment portal oag.iitk.ac.in Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and preview the form Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.